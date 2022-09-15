Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $181.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,940. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

