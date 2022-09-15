Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 95,299 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $151,525.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
loanDepot Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,105. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
