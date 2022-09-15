Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.