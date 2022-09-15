PDG RLTY S A EM/S Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:PDGRY)

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Performance

PDGRY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. PDG RLTY S A EM/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About PDG RLTY S A EM/S

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the acquisition and development of real estate properties; and acquisition of investment properties. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

