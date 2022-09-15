PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
PDG RLTY S A EM/S Price Performance
Shares of PDGRY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. PDG RLTY S A EM/S has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
About PDG RLTY S A EM/S
