Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $412.22. 6,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

