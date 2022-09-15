Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $808,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.62. 3,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,361. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

