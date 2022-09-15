Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

NOC traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $482.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,349. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.