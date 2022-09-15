Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,257. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.