Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

TXN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,366. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

