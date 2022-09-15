Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 203,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.19. The stock had a trading volume of 140,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

