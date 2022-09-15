Pensionfund Sabic Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 247,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.