Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

