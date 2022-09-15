Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.97. 32,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,900. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

