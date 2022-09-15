Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $55.17. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

