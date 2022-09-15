Pensionfund Sabic Sells 300 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

