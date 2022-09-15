Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 1,383,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

