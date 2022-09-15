Pensionfund Sabic Sells 8,500 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 388,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 386,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

