Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

