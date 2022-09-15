PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PetroTal Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PetroTal stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.79.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

