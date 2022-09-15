Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 6,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

