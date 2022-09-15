Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,768. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

