Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
Phreesia Stock Performance
PHR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
See Also
