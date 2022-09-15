Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

