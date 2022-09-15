Pi Financial Cuts SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$7.45 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.36.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

