Pi Financial Cuts SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$7.45 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.36.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
