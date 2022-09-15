Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:NCX opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.55.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

