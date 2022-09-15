Piper Sandler Lowers Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $5.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

