Piper Sandler Lowers Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $5.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.