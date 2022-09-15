PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,639.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $257,964.26 and $2,639.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

