POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.09% from the company’s current price.
PNT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 71,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,381. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $815.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
