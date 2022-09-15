Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $49.26 million and $3.00 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Polkastarter was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

