Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $307,306.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polker Profile

Polker’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR. The official website for Polker is pkr.io.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

