Poodl Token (POODL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 537.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.00 or 0.19253257 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00837516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020966 BTC.
Poodl Token Coin Profile
Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.
Buying and Selling Poodl Token
