POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.37

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in POSCO by 31.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

