Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $64.05

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.05, but opened at $61.86. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.
Precision Drilling Stock Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
