Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $64.05

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.05, but opened at $61.86. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

