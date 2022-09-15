Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

Premier stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 397,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Premier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Premier by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Premier by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

