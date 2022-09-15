Presidio Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

