Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,454 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 21.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.60. 815,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

