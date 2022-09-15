Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,463,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

