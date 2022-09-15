Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.69. 32,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,055. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $890.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

