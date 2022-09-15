Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $273,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.43. 278,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 291.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

