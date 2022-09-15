Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $29.76. 743,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,940,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.