Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE:O traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 281,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,471. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

