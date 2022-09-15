Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 103,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

