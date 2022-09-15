Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 416,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,567,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

