Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 2%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. 2,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Procure Space ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

