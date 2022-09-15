Prosper Trading 94.4% Higher This Week (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00007100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

