Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

