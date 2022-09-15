Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.