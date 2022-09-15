Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 93,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
