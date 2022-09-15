Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 93,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

