PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

