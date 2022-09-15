PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Up 5%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 23,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
PureBase Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
About PureBase
Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.
